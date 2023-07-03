Can I collect my grant using an expired golden card?
Yes, Sassa said beneficiaries can use the cards until December.
The agency extended the period for which the cards are valid after many struggled to get a new one.
It said the extension was to make sure beneficiaries did not lose out on their grants because of expired cards.
“We also wish to inform our clients they are entitled to the payment channel of their choice. They can visit Sassa offices to change their method of payment so they get their monies at their own personal banks. This card can be used at any ATM and merchant,” said Sassa's Themba Matlou.
Sassa said those who get the grant should not listen to “strangers” or “fake social media pages” about the grant.
Watch out for this scam
Sassa last month warned of a scam doing the rounds promoting Shoprite loans.
The scam targeting grant beneficiaries claimed Sassa partnered with Shoprite to provide loans “without paying back extra money”.
“Sassa is providing to people Shoprite-Sassa loans which will help South African citizens to take loans in critical situations. The Shoprite-Sassa loan will help people to cover unexpected costs without paying back extra money,” the post read.
Sassa said this is fake news.
“Please note that the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa,” it said.
Here's when to collect your Sassa grant in July
Image: Sino Majangaza
Old-age grant recipients will start receiving their payments from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday.
Disability grant payments will be made on Wednesday. Social relief of distress (SRD) and other grant payments will be available from Thursday.
Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in July. All grants besides the R350 SRD payment can still be collected from Post Office branches.
According to the agency, payments will be made on:
“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.
