South Africa

Police nab 53-year-old for clocking 203km/h on the N4

03 July 2023 - 16:09
The speedster was arrested for clocking 203km/h on the N4.
Image: 123rf/LAY HONG KOH

The Gauteng traffic police have arrested a 53-year-old man for driving at 203km/h on the N4 freeway on Sunday.  

Provincial police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the motorist drove over the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h in a GWM P-Series vehicle.  

He was arrested at the Bronkhorstspruit police station and was expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of excessive speeding. 

Maremane said motorists who do not adhere to road regulations will face serious consequences. 

“Excessive speeding remains one of the most problematic road safety issues in the province. Speeding puts the safety of everyone on the road at risk.”

Law enforcement officers would continue to ensure safety on the road through roadblocks and checking vehicles for roadworthiness, he added.  

“These operations also ensure that motorists do not drive under the influence of alcohol.”

TimesLIVE

