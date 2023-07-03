Chairperson Tebogo Khaas added: “Public Interest SA is enthused by the latest developments and will consider the proposed recommendations by the department and make relevant contributions towards improving our woeful whistle-blowing system.
Public urged to make submissions to Witness Protection Act changes
Public Interest SA has welcomed publication of the proposed reforms to existing whistle-blowing legislation, vowing to make “relevant contributions” and imploring citizens to do the same.
The justice department is reviewing the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to give effect to the commission’s recommendations on the protection of whistle-blowers.
On Friday, the department published recommendations for public comment.
The recommendations are based on research and comparative analysis of whistle-blower systems in countries worldwide.
Public Interest SA, in a statement, hailed the much-awaited publication as “a positive step towards strengthening South Africa’s whistle-blowing framework and strive to align it with established whistle-blower frameworks globally”.
“In February 2022, Public Interest SA made unsolicited submissions asking the department to consider certain proposals that could help align the local whistle-blowing regime with international best practices.
“Naturally, we are encouraged by the recent steps taken by the department in which public comments on enhancing SA’s whistle-blowing regime are sought.”
Chairperson Tebogo Khaas added: “Public Interest SA is enthused by the latest developments and will consider the proposed recommendations by the department and make relevant contributions towards improving our woeful whistle-blowing system.
“We have identified critical shortcomings in the whistle-blowing framework and believe that reforms are long overdue. Crucially, whereas provisions in the Protected Disclosures Act talk to employees in both the private and the public sector, it is clear that whistle-blowing legislation should be expanded to also protect those with a supplier relationship with the private and public sectors. Also, by incentivising whistle-blowing and providing for the needs of those who risk their and their families’ livelihoods and lives will help fortify the whistle-blower ecosystem.”
Khaas lamented the “untold hardship” whistle-blowers had been forced to endure over the years as they were “left to their own to provide for their safety, while struggling to eke out a living”.
“Whistle-blowers often find themselves victimised and ostracised after doing what society, business and government demands of everyone: to shine a light on corruption and wrongdoing. Providing for their safety and essentials by improving the whistle-blowing ecosystem is the least government can do. This will help encourage more upstanding compatriots to blow the whistle on wrongdoing.”
Public Interest SA appealed to citizens to make submissions before the August 15, 2023 deadline.
