South Africa

WATCH | A tale of two systems: How public and private cancer services compare

03 July 2023 - 11:00 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Mohale Moloi and Yolanda Mdzeke

Portia Njangwini’s elation, finding out she was pregnant, vanished when she heard that the lump in her left breast was cancer.

Almost a year after finishing chemotherapy, she’s still on the waiting list for radiation treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

But survivors who have private medical aid say it’s not a guarantee for great treatment either.

Bhekisisa’s TV team takes you to two hospitals — one public and the other private — and shows you what it’s like to battle breast cancer in the different health systems.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

MORE:

WATCH | How much is the sugar tax on a can of Coke?

Soft drink manufacturers in South Africa have been paying a “sugar tax” since 2018 to encourage them to decrease how much sugar goes into their ...
News
3 days ago

BHEKISISA | Up in smoke: The black tobacco farmers British American Tobacco left behind

Tobacco used to grow on Rabelani Mamagwa’s land. It brought her a bigger — and more secure — income than cabbages can. But talk of tobacco farming ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better treatment?

Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital’s radiation waiting list grows longer each year because of too few staff to operate life-saving cancer equipment.
News
5 days ago

BHEKISISA | Inequality didn’t rise from hell, it’s man-made — and there’s nothing like a pandemic to expose it

Disease outbreaks are like magnifying glasses: they amplify everything — and our responses to such events are recorded.
Ideas
6 days ago

BHEKISISA | Should the state hire field health workers permanently? Unions and health department disagree

Community health workers have been fighting for better working conditions for almost a decade, with their main goal being to get on government’s ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BHEKISISA | Should the state hire field health workers permanently? Unions and ... South Africa
  2. BHEKISISA | Inequality didn’t rise from hell, it’s man-made — and there’s ... Ideas
  3. BHEKISISA | How Covid-19 restrictions affected teens’ mental health South Africa
  4. WATCH | How the health department plans to stop alleged discrimination in ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better treatment? South Africa

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’