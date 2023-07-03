South Africa

WATCH | Three suspects in Thabo Bester escape appear in court

03 July 2023 - 10:34 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

Three accused in the Thabo Bester case are expected to be back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in the Free State today.

The accused, who were arrested in separate locations around Mangaung last week, are all reported to be employees of the security company G4S.

Twelve people have been arrested in the case so far. Seven of them are former and current employees of the security company that managed the Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was incarcerated before his escape in May last year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Three more suspects in Bester escape appear in Bloemfontein magistrate’s court

Another three suspects have been arrested in the Thabo Bester escape case and are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.
News
5 days ago

Three more G4S employees nabbed in Thabo Bester prison escape to be kept in custody pending July court date

The case against three G4S employees linked to the Thabo Bester matter has been postponed to next week in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
News
4 days ago

Trial for Bester's former lawyer set to continue

The matter of the lawyer who withdrew from representing convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been rolled over for trial on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Not police policy: Why Dr Nandipha Magudumana was unchained outside court

Police have clarified the policy around treating suspects being transported to and from courts, saying they cannot be restrained while sitting in the ...
News
1 week ago

'Delay tactic'? - Frustration grows after Thabo Bester changes his legal team

The change of legal team by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has left some people frustrated and raising concern this would delay the case.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’