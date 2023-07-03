Three accused in the Thabo Bester case are expected to be back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in the Free State today.
The accused, who were arrested in separate locations around Mangaung last week, are all reported to be employees of the security company G4S.
Twelve people have been arrested in the case so far. Seven of them are former and current employees of the security company that managed the Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was incarcerated before his escape in May last year.
WATCH | Three suspects in Thabo Bester escape appear in court
