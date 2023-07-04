ALERT! Sars tax filing season starts this week — here are some scams to look out for

Auto-assessment
Sars said it will be using an auto-assessment system to complete the tax returns for a large percentage of taxpayers with uncomplicated tax returns.
How does auto-assessment work?
Sars receives data from employers, medical schemes, banks, retirement annuity funds and others.
“We then use that data to calculate your tax assessment. If we are satisfied that the data and tax calculation is correct, we issue the assessment to you via eFiling or the Sars MobiApp. This process is referred to as an auto-assessment.
“At the same time, we also send you a message via your preferred channel of communication to let you know that your assessment on eFiling or the Sars MobiApp is ready for you to view,” it said.
What must I do when I receive my auto-assessment?
The first thing to do is to log into eFiling or the Sars MobiApp and view your assessment. You will be able to see all the data used to calculate your assessment.
“If you are in agreement with the assessment, then check if a refund is due to you or if you owe Sars. If a refund is due, then there is nothing more you have to do — you can log out and wait for the refund, which you can expect within about 72 hours, provided your banking details with Sars are correct. If you owe Sars, make the payment via eFiling or Sars MobiApp on or before the payment due date,” said Sars.
What must I do if I don't agree with my auto-assessment?
The revenue service said those who don't agree with the assessment can complete the return and file it before October 23, or if the auto-assessment was issued after October 23, within 40 business days after the notice of assessment.
“It is important to understand filing a return after October 23 will attract penalties.
“If we accept the updates in your tax return, we will issue a reduced or additional assessment to you. If we do not accept the updates in your tax return, we will let you know why not. If you disagree with the reason(s) why we did not accept the updates in your tax return, you can follow the normal route to object to Sars’ decision.”
ALERT! Sars tax filing season starts this week — here are some scams to look out for
Image: istock
With income tax submissions starting this Friday until October 23, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has warned about various scams targeting taxpayers.
According to Sars, a new scam doing the rounds comes as an email from a hacker titled “eFiling credit request”, “statement of account request”, “debt management — final demand”, or “internal communication from the South African Police Services (SAPS)”.
Sars urges taxpayers not to click on any links and to delete the emails.
“Please do not click on any suspicious links and delete these messages. If in doubt, always visit our scams and phishing webpage, where an example of this latest scam is published,” it said.
The revenue service reported more than 300 scams using its name. A list of some of these scams can be found here.
“Members of the public are randomly emailed with false 'spoofed' emails made to look as if these emails were sent from Sars, but are in fact fraudulent emails aimed at enticing unsuspecting taxpayers to part with personal information such as bank account details.
“These emails contain links to false forms and fake websites made to look like the 'real thing', but with the aim of fooling people into entering personal information such as bank account details which the criminals then extract and use fraudulently,” warned Sars.
‘You were bust trying to scam Sars,’ court tells convicted tax fraudster
