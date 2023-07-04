Former Springbok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who was in a coma for 13 days, is thankful to be home again.
Hougaard opened his eyes in late June.
“Thank you for the prayers and love! Derick is thankful to be home again! Me as well! He is weak, skinny and tired, but the champ ... will get stronger again,” his girlfriend, Afrikaans pop artist Nadine Hoffeldt, said on her Facebook page.
According to Nadine, he is on an oxygen machine most of the day and will need a lot of medication in the ensuing weeks and months.
“Physiotherapy for the lungs is essential and every day is a small step closer to the Derick he used to be. He is struggling to walk and talking is very difficult but he is clear,” she said.
Nadine found Hougaard unconscious and non-responsive at home on June 10, and he had been in a medically induced coma for close to two weeks.
It is unclear what led to Hougaard’s condition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Derick Hougaard 'thankful to be home' after long stint in hospital, says Nadine
Image: Facebook: Nádine
Former Springbok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who was in a coma for 13 days, is thankful to be home again.
Hougaard opened his eyes in late June.
“Thank you for the prayers and love! Derick is thankful to be home again! Me as well! He is weak, skinny and tired, but the champ ... will get stronger again,” his girlfriend, Afrikaans pop artist Nadine Hoffeldt, said on her Facebook page.
According to Nadine, he is on an oxygen machine most of the day and will need a lot of medication in the ensuing weeks and months.
“Physiotherapy for the lungs is essential and every day is a small step closer to the Derick he used to be. He is struggling to walk and talking is very difficult but he is clear,” she said.
Nadine found Hougaard unconscious and non-responsive at home on June 10, and he had been in a medically induced coma for close to two weeks.
It is unclear what led to Hougaard’s condition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Derick Hougaard, in a coma for 13 days, has opened his eyes: girlfriend
'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's parents plead for his recovery
Currie Cup finals and their many lessons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos