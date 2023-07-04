South Africa

Derick Hougaard 'thankful to be home' after long stint in hospital, says Nadine

04 July 2023 - 11:19
Singer Nadine Hoffeldt, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with former Springbok and Blue Bulls rugby player Derick Hougaard since 2018, is sharing his health struggle with their supporters.
Image: Facebook: Nádine

Former Springbok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who was in a coma for 13 days, is thankful to be home again.

Hougaard opened his eyes in late June.

“Thank you for the prayers and love! Derick is thankful to be home again! Me as well! He is weak, skinny and tired, but the champ ... will get stronger again,” his girlfriend, Afrikaans pop artist Nadine Hoffeldt, said on her Facebook page.

According to Nadine, he is on an oxygen machine most of the day and will need a lot of medication in the ensuing weeks and months.

“Physiotherapy for the lungs is essential and every day is a small step closer to the Derick he used to be. He is struggling to walk and talking is very difficult but he is clear,” she said.

Nadine found Hougaard unconscious and non-responsive at home on June 10, and he had been in a medically induced coma for close to two weeks.

It is unclear what led to Hougaard’s condition. 

