South Africa

Joburg residents should prepare for a few days of no water

04 July 2023 - 21:03
Rand Water has urged residents of Johannesburg to prepare for at least two days of water disruptions.
Johannesburg residents were on Tuesday advised to prepare for a water shutdown next Tuesday as the Eikenhof pump station is closed for maintenance.

The maintenance is expected to take place from Tuesday at 4pm to Thursday.

“Customers are requested to store water 48 hours (from Sunday July 9) before the start of the shutdown,” said Rand Water. “The purpose of the planned shutdown is to install isolation valves and conduct systems upgrades at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station. During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected (no water supply), as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water.”

It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take five days or longer after supply has been restored.

Johannesburg Water will make arrangements for alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices police stations and shopping centres, said Rand Water.

Areas that will be affected include Randburg, Roodepoort, Johannesburg central, Ennerdale, Southdale and Soweto.

