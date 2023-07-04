South Africa

KZN public works MEC to give update on impact of disruption by construction 'mafias'

04 July 2023 - 08:45
KZN MEC of public works and human settlements to Sipho “KK” Nkosi to update the public on the impact of disruption by construction cartels on major public works projects in the province.
Image: 123RF/hxdbzxy

MEC ofpublic works and human settlements in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho “KK” Nkosi will shed light on the impact of disruptions by construction cartels (mafias) on major public works projects in the province. 

He is expected to outline the department's intervention strategies on Tuesday to address the cartels which are sabotaging and stalling the completion of catalytic projects.

The department said the disruptions by the construction mafias have had a profound effect on the department's projects.   

Nkosi said that intentional disruptions and blocking of major construction projects undertaken by the department pose significant challenges to the government's efforts to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the living standards of citizens.

The department said in a statement that these deliberate acts of sabotage have not only impeded progress but have also had far-reaching consequences for infrastructure development, public services, completion of projects and the overall wellbeing of the affected communities.

The MEC will ascertain the challenges faced by contractors during his inspection of Menzi High School, a project valued at R37.8m, where construction was abruptly halted several times by “gun-wielding presumed construction mafia”, said the department.

R1bn housing projects under threat from 'mafia' in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says housing projects valued at about R1bn are under threat as gangs of mafia-like community members and extortionists ...
News
4 months ago

Nkosi will advocate for the acts of disruption, particularly on school and health facilities, to be classified as treason.  

Nkosi is concerned about the propensity by the construction mafias to disrupt key service delivery-orientated public sector infrastructure development in contrast to their absence of similar action on private sector construction projects. 

The MEC will also visit Osindisweni Hospital, where a multimillion-rand decentralised multi drug-resistant (MDR) specialised healthcare facility is being constructed, including the refurbishment of a sewer treatment plant and unit support structures, and a mortuary.

This project has, however, encountered minimal challenges and disruptions due to the department's swift interventions. 

TimesLIVE

