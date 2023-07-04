LISTEN | Don't take it lying down: crime expert after Mashatile's protectors assault civilians

The video, which surfaced on Monday, shows Mashatile's armed protectors assaulting civilians in broad daylight on a public road.
“Criminals are able to buy their way into the police,” said Newham, tracing back to the root of the crisis. The president is the only person who can ensure the police leadership crisis is resolved, he added, proposing the public put pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling ANC to create a functional police department.
Newham said the public should not just accept action taken against these officials, whose behaviour is part of the culture in VIP protection services. “Top management of VIP services do nothing to stop the behaviour.”
Like anyone else, drivers of blue-light vehicles also have to obey the rules of the road, except, he said, in circumstances where they are chasing criminals.
Police have paid out R2.3bn due to misconduct in the past five years.
Newham is head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.
Blue-light vehicles also have to obey road laws like everyone else, except — he says — in circumstances where they are chasing criminals.
More than R500m is paid out to victims of this type of behaviour annually and there is no plan to ensure police adhere to the rules, says crime expert Gareth Newham.
His comments come after a video emerged of members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail assaulting motorists on the N1.
Newham added that accountability systems in the police are weak and deteriorating year on year, costing the SAPS large amounts to compensate for members' misconduct. He said there is no clear plan to demonstrate how police leadership will address this.
Listen to his analysis and expert view of the incident:
