South Africa

R600k in kickbacks: Sishen plant manager pleads guilty

04 July 2023 - 13:40 By TimesLive
A former plant manager of the Sishen Iron Ore Company has pleaded guilty to 12 counts of corruption and 10 of money laundering. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

A 53-year-old former plant manager of the Sishen Iron Ore Company has pleaded guilty to 12 counts of corruption and 10 of money laundering, the Hawks said.

Johan Breedt appeared before the Kimberley specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.

Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe of the Hawks said Breedt was arrested in December 2020 along with his two convicted co-accused, Anthony Meyer and Theunes Burger.

“In April 2016, the accused nominated Burma Plant Hire to load and haul final dense medium separation product to the plant production beds. The company was awarded a tender to work at Kolomela mine for the period July 2016 to July 2017,” said Thebe.

“Between July and December 2016 the accused demanded monthly payments of R40,000 and gifts from Burma Plant Hire to ensure the company continued to get work at the mine.

“The accused, through his unlawful activities, benefited R627,370 in cash and gifts from the company.”

The case against him will resume on September 19 for sentencing.

A case against the company is being handled separately.

TimesLIVE

