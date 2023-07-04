Zulu King Misuzulu has once again insisted “there's nothing wrong” with him and that he remains in good health after conflicting reports emerged about his health recently.
The king's prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, released a statement at the weekend saying the Zulu king was receiving treatment for suspected poisoning in an Eswatini hospital. The king's office refuted this in a statement on Sunday, saying he had simply undergone a check-up and had not been hospitalised.
On Monday, a video of the king, once again addressing rumours about his health, was posted on social media.
In it, Misuzulu insisted in English he “was happy and that everything was functioning well”.
“There's nothing wrong with me, there's no poison whatsoever. So please, people [and] mostly to the Zulu people and Zulu royal family, please don't listen to everything that people say. It's just like these allegations that have been made that my right-hand man was poisoned,” he said, referring to the recent death of senior induna, Douglas Xaba.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘There’s nothing wrong with me’: King Misuzulu insists amid conflicting health reports
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Zulu King Misuzulu has once again insisted “there's nothing wrong” with him and that he remains in good health after conflicting reports emerged about his health recently.
The king's prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, released a statement at the weekend saying the Zulu king was receiving treatment for suspected poisoning in an Eswatini hospital. The king's office refuted this in a statement on Sunday, saying he had simply undergone a check-up and had not been hospitalised.
On Monday, a video of the king, once again addressing rumours about his health, was posted on social media.
In it, Misuzulu insisted in English he “was happy and that everything was functioning well”.
“There's nothing wrong with me, there's no poison whatsoever. So please, people [and] mostly to the Zulu people and Zulu royal family, please don't listen to everything that people say. It's just like these allegations that have been made that my right-hand man was poisoned,” he said, referring to the recent death of senior induna, Douglas Xaba.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Tension between King Misuzulu and Buthelezi does not bode well for the Zulu kingdom
King Misuzulu 'remains in perfect health'
Conflicting reports on King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's health
We’re in a crisis with these heavy rains and we need to pray, says Zulu king
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos