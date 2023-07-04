Victims of alleged VIP Protection Unit assault on N1 tell their story
The three occupants of a VW Polo who were allegedly assaulted by VIP Protection Unit members are all SA National Defence Force members, with at least one of them being affiliated to the SA National Defence Union, the union said on Tuesday.
Sandu national secretary JG Greeff said they had spoken to their affiliate who gave them a detailed account of what transpired.
Greeff said the victims were en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle.
“The victims’ vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen.
“Upon not being successful, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window and assault the occupants,” Greef said.
He revealed that the group had subsequently been in touch with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) which interviewed the victims on Tuesday afternoon and advised them to not engage any police officers while the Ipid investigation was being conducted.
“Sandu agrees with this approach and remains in support of the victims.”
Sandu urged that space be given to Ipid and the victims to allow the investigation to conclude, while remaining in constant contact with and supportive of the victims while they work through “this traumatic experience,” said Greeff.
Sandu expressed its availability to help the victims to institute civil action, a decision the victims have to decide in their own time.
“Sandu again reiterates the condemnation of unlawful police brutality,” said Greeff.
On Monday afternoon, a video clip depicting the incident went viral on social media.
It showed how more than six alleged members of the VIP Protection Unit assaulted the three seemingly helpless and unarmed men. One of the assaulted men appeared to be left unconscious.
It has since been established that the particular VIP Protection Unit was that of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Mashatile was not travelling with them at the time of the incident.
