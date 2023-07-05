Cooks, corporates, culinary schools challenged to make 67,000 litres of soup for Mandela Day

Home cooks, corporates, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and restaurants have been challenged to collectively cook 67,000 litres of soup to feed about 260,000 South Africans on Mandela Day.
July 18 marks the day when South Africans take 67 minutes to help those in need in honour of late statesman Nelson Mandela.
Chefs with Compassion, an NPO founded three years ago to reduce food waste and hunger, has put out the challenge.
“Since the life-changing year of 2020, Mandela Day has become a beacon of unity and care, manifesting in the largest annual food preparation collaboration by chefs, home cooks, hotels, restaurants, culinary schools, corporates and community caterers — the #67000litres for Mandela Day challenge,” said James Khoza, Chefs with Compassion chair and head of the SA Chefs Association.
“This initiative stands as a testament to our shared humanity, bringing together home cooks, caring corporates and community caterers to combat the twin demons of food waste and hunger.
“An astonishing 970,844 meals have been created and donated in Madiba's honour since the inception of the #67000litres challenge,” said Khoza.
Chefs with Compassion is again appealing “to the passion, generosity and culinary skill” within every South African home cook.
“We’re challenging everyone everywhere to prepare a wholesome 10 litres of soup within 67 minutes (or more if you'd prefer) any time over the weekend of Mandela Day from Saturday 15th to Tuesday 18th, and donate it to a beneficiary of your choice. It's a chance to touch lives across the nation on Mandela Day,” said chef Coo Pillay, national project coordinator of Chefs with Compassion.
Registration is via Quicket with a participation fee of R67.
“We are also inviting corporates to 'Back A Kitchen' with a donation of R6.70 per litre, contributing to this ocean of soup and compassion. You'll receive a section 18A certificate and a unique opportunity for your team (up to 10 people) to cook with professional chefs for 67 minutes.”
The target of serving more than 67,000 litres of nourishing soup means that more than 260,000 people across South Africa will receive a warm meal on Mandela Day.
“By joining the #67000litres challenge, you are voicing a powerful message: that the food wasted at every stage of the food chain could, and should, be transformed into meals for every hungry South African,” said Khoza.
Donations for the challenge will enable Chefs with Compassion to continue their mission to “rescue, cook and feed”.
Khoza said this will allow them to transform potential food waste into wholesome meals, not just on Mandela Day but every day.
To date, Chefs with Compassion has rescued more than 1.54-million kilograms of food from ending up in landfills and served more than 5.26-million meals.
“Register on Quicket, pick up your spoons and pots, and pour love into every stir as you prepare a delicious, nutritious soup for those who need it the most. Join the #67000litres challenge this Mandela Day and let's prove that together we can fill every bowl with hope and nourishment,” said Pillay.
For more information, go to www.cwc.org.za, e-mail info@cwc.org.za or register as a home cook on Quicket.
