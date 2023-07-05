Excessive force on N1 unnecessary, blue light cops pose road safety threat: Experts

The Automobile Association (AA) said violence perpetrated by those in vehicles fitted with blue lights again highlighted the need for urgent intervention in VIP unit operations.
The AA raised concern about what it said is the threat the unit poses to motorists in the country.
It condemned the incident, labelling it “outrageous and deplorable”. It called for those responsible to dealt with speedily to show government is serious about resolving the problem.
“In early 2022 we noted our deep concerns about blue light brigades and the threat they pose to road users. They are aggressive towards other drivers, often pushing them off the road to ensure their convoy has easy passage, many times through heavy traffic. We noted then, as we do again, that anecdotal evidence points to members screaming at other motorists, showing their firearms to other motorists to intimidate them, and generally being belligerent when on the road. [The latest] incident is another example of a unit acting above the law,” said AA CEO Willem Groenewald.
Groenewald said despite repeated calls for proper oversight of the VIP unit’s operations this clearly has not happened, and the unit’s members continue to act with impunity, often considering other road users a menace instead of, rightfully, citizens they need to protect and serve.
The AA highlighted how the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) permits drivers of emergency vehicles such as traffic officers and duly authorised drivers, as well as particularly a “person appointed in terms of the South African Police Service Act who drives a vehicle in the carrying out of his or her duties” to disregard the directions of a road traffic sign displayed in the prescribed manner.
Regulation 176 of the NRTA further states drivers on the road are supposed to give an absolute right of way to a vehicle sounding a device or bell of displaying an identification lamp.
“However, we contend that any driver who drives recklessly or is careless about the safety of other users on the road should be held liable for gross negligence where they pose a threat to property or another person whether they are driving a politician, delegate, VIP or a car fitted with a blue light, just like any other road user.[This incident] has gone beyond any standard practice of policing and cannot be justified in any way. The AA and South Africans are owed a proper response from the SAPS and the government about these events.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Excessive force on N1 unnecessary, blue light cops pose road safety threat: Experts
Image: 123RF/radututa
The violent behaviour of the VIP protection unit members who allegedly assaulted three seemingly unarmed men travelling in a VW Polo on a Johannesburg highway is unacceptable, say experts.
Johan Burger, consultant on justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, said there are provisions for a certain amount of tolerance for police exceeding the speed limit, as an example, as the law makes exceptions for police conduct.
“But even so, it must be done in controlled circumstances. It must be reasonable and within the ambit of the law. If they are responding to a request for an emergency, you can’t expect them to obey all the rules of the road. If they arrive at a traffic light using sirens and red lights a certain amount of leeway is afforded, but they should be careful,” he said.
“Law enforcement officers, especially the VIP protection unit, have an obligation to ensure the safety of the prominent person under their protection. A certain amount of force is allowed if they are instituting an arrest.
“What I saw in the video is not resistance. It’s not justified. What happened in that incident is something they would need to explain. An encounter like that with a civilian vehicle cannot be justified. There should be an imminent threat and then they can use as much force as necessary to combat resistance,” said Burger.
A video of the incident went viral on Monday. In the video, one of the assaulted men appeared to be left unconscious after taking blows from the VIP protection unit members, who have since been confirmed to be assigned to the protection detail of deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Mashatile confirmed the officers were attached to his detail but said he was not at the scene when the alleged assault took place.
Police have since identified the officers and traced the victims featured in the clip.
Victims of alleged VIP Protection Unit assault on N1 tell their story
The Automobile Association (AA) said violence perpetrated by those in vehicles fitted with blue lights again highlighted the need for urgent intervention in VIP unit operations.
The AA raised concern about what it said is the threat the unit poses to motorists in the country.
It condemned the incident, labelling it “outrageous and deplorable”. It called for those responsible to dealt with speedily to show government is serious about resolving the problem.
“In early 2022 we noted our deep concerns about blue light brigades and the threat they pose to road users. They are aggressive towards other drivers, often pushing them off the road to ensure their convoy has easy passage, many times through heavy traffic. We noted then, as we do again, that anecdotal evidence points to members screaming at other motorists, showing their firearms to other motorists to intimidate them, and generally being belligerent when on the road. [The latest] incident is another example of a unit acting above the law,” said AA CEO Willem Groenewald.
Groenewald said despite repeated calls for proper oversight of the VIP unit’s operations this clearly has not happened, and the unit’s members continue to act with impunity, often considering other road users a menace instead of, rightfully, citizens they need to protect and serve.
The AA highlighted how the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) permits drivers of emergency vehicles such as traffic officers and duly authorised drivers, as well as particularly a “person appointed in terms of the South African Police Service Act who drives a vehicle in the carrying out of his or her duties” to disregard the directions of a road traffic sign displayed in the prescribed manner.
Regulation 176 of the NRTA further states drivers on the road are supposed to give an absolute right of way to a vehicle sounding a device or bell of displaying an identification lamp.
“However, we contend that any driver who drives recklessly or is careless about the safety of other users on the road should be held liable for gross negligence where they pose a threat to property or another person whether they are driving a politician, delegate, VIP or a car fitted with a blue light, just like any other road user.[This incident] has gone beyond any standard practice of policing and cannot be justified in any way. The AA and South Africans are owed a proper response from the SAPS and the government about these events.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Four of eight cops linked to alleged VIP protection assault suspended
Police track down alleged assault victims of VIP protection members
WATCH | VIP protection is ANC's personal army, says DA's Steenhuisen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos