Freshly bailed Diepsloot community leader says no-one can stop them protesting

05 July 2023 - 16:17
Diepsloot community members protest outside the Randburg magistrate's court.
Diepsloot community members protest outside the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Three men from Diepsloot, Johannesburg, arrested for public violence were released on R500 bail each by the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Lifa Nkala, Loyiso Toyiya and Jack Hlongwane are accused of organising protests against the alleged spiralling crime in their community.

Nkala has a previous conviction of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The protest came after a deadline set by the Diepsloot Community Forum and church leaders for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the crisis which has gripped the township was missed.

The latest wave of violence in Diepsloot was triggered by the death of former community policing forum leader John Makola, who was shot dead two weeks ago when he was responding to a call for help from a shopkeeper who was being robbed.

In his address to the crowd and media outside court, Nkala said the community would not allow anyone to stop them protesting.

The matter has been postponed to August 17.

