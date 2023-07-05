South Africa

‘It is a gangster's paradise’: Cogta minister Nkadimeng describes 'unfunded budget' municipalities

05 July 2023 - 14:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana and minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thembi Nkadimeng speak on municipal policy issues.
Image: Cogta/ Twitter

Residents are forced to live with sewers bubbling in the open, water shortages, roads riddled with potholes, yet municipal budgets are full of “community engagement imbizos”.

These were the sentiments of minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thembi Nkadimeng speaking about the state of municipalities at the district development model (DDM) conference at Stellenbosch University this week. 

Nkadimeng said there were about 168 municipalities with unfunded budgets. She found the budgets had “community engagements” and did not prioritise basic service delivery needs. 

An unfunded budget means that a municipality made financial commitment for projects but did not have the money, leading to spiralling debt.

According to the 2020/21 AG report, 47% of municipalities continued to spend money they did not have and incurred a deficit of R6.63bn owed to creditors.

“What is even worse about these unfunded budgets is that nothing translates to [improvement] of roads, better water provision, nothing translates to what you think is tangible and is needed by community members. 

“There is sewers in the street boiling and there are no roads,” Nkadimeng told municipality officials, urging them to do better.

Municipal infrastructure deteriorating due to poor financial management

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says the financial health of municipalities has deteriorated over the past five years with most municipalities ...
Politics
1 year ago

The minister blamed municipal councils for approving the budgets.

She said a certain percentage of councillors should have an education qualification after a Cogta report found some councillors in KZN could not read or write.

Nkadimeng decried corruption in municipalities, saying it thrived because officials were not reporting fraud.

“How do we incorporate law enforcement into DDM? Because unless you are not living where I am living and staying in the municipalities where you are working, it’s a gangster’s paradise. 

“We have been taken over, and if we do not accept it, we have more problems coming our side. How many of us in this room stand up where we are in the municipality and say this is wrong? We don’t. Maybe it’s out of fear, I am not judgmental,” she said.

Nkadimeng said despite financial management framework developed by the National Treasury mismanagement of funds continued in local government. 

Our fragile state is coming apart at the seams

Government dysfunction is worsening exponentially, with grim repercussions writes Lucky Mathebula.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

One of the recent cases of corruption scandals in municipalities was that of former municipal manager of Nama Khoi municipality in the Northern Cape, Nevie Aubrey Baartman, 63.

Baartman was found guilty last month of contravention of Municipal Finance Management Act in a R79.9m tender.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tebogo Thebe said Baartman was charged in 2021 for fraud in a R79m tender awarded to a construction company in 2013. 

“The former municipal manager was accused of awarding a tender of supplying paver bricks and kerbs worth R79,966,559 without following correct tender procedures,” Thebe said. 

Baartman, who is an EFF member, is set to be sentenced by the Springbok magistrate's court in September. 

