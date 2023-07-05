South Africa

Justice department fined R5m for laxness after hack attack

05 July 2023 - 09:00 By TimesLive
The Information Regulator has issued an infringement notice to the department of justice and constitutional development. File photo.
The Information Regulator has issued an infringement notice to the department of justice and constitutional development. File photo.
Image: File/ Dorothy Kgosi

The Information Regulator has fined the department of justice and constitutional development R5m.

This is for failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued in May after the department was found to have contravened sections of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

The department had been instructed to submit proof to the regulator within 31 days that its Trend Anti-Virus licence, SIEM licence and Intrusion Detection System licence have been renewed. It also required the department to institute disciplinary proceedings against the official/s who failed to renew the licences, which are necessary to safeguard the department against breaches in security.

In September 2021 the department suffered a cybercrime breach effected through ransomware. All its information systems were encrypted. This affected court operations, maintenance payments and the functioning of the Master’s Office, where deceased estates are processed. In 2020, hackers also accessed the Guardian’s Fund and stole R10m.

TimesLIVE reported in June that cyber thieves had breached the department of justice systems for the third time in as many years, making off with R18m from the Guardian’s Fund in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Justice department loses millions in yet another cyber attack

Cyber thieves have breached the department of justice systems for the third time in as many years, again making with millions of rand.
News
1 month ago

Lamola puts trust in French training to beat hackers after department loses millions

Earlier this month, TimesLIVE reported hackers made off with R18m of the department’s Guardian Fund meant to financially support children in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lax cybersecurity leaves SA a ‘playground for hackers’

Not even the president's data is safe as hackers show how easy it is to get past flimsy state cybersecurity.
News
1 year ago

SONGEZO ZIBI | If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us

A country as globally networked as SA should be taking the state and citizens’ wellbeing seriously. It’s not
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cheat sheet for learner's licence tests: Two arrested South Africa
  2. Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury cars pulled from auction at the last minute South Africa
  3. WATCH | Rollercoaster riders stuck upside down for hours in Wisconsin World
  4. Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba is deliberating on Meyiwa trial South Africa
  5. South Africa is tackling its second-biggest growth problem — Skills South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...