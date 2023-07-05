Rand Water supply challenges affect clinics in Tshwane

Rand Water supply challenges affecting water supply in Tshwane are impacting on clinic operations.
The city's health department noted with concern that prolonged shortages could adversely impact primary healthcare.
Rina Marx, Tshwane MMC for health, said on Monday the department had to close Olievenhoutbosch Clinic due to supply challenges. The clinic was reopened on Tuesday, with Marx adding that Lotus Gardens Clinic had also been affected.
“Arrangements are being made to fill the backup water tank at the facility. The clinic is temporarily open for operations. As the MMC responsible for health, I cannot stress more that water shortages have a significant impact on hygiene practices: handwashing is not possible after performing clinical procedures as per the infection and control policy, ablution facilities cannot be flushed and the administration of single-dose medication is not possible as patients cannot be offered water to ingest the prescribed treatment,” she said.
It was imperative water supply be restored to mitigate the possible closure of clinics and ensure business continuity, Marx added.
“Furthermore, cleanliness at our 24 primary healthcare facilities cannot be compromised. I welcome the city’s technical engagement with Rand Water for intervention so the water supply can be restored to all affected areas. The Tshwane health department will keep communities informed should the situation worsen and force the closure of any of our facilities,” she said.
On Tuesday, Mayor Cilliers Brink confirmed that large parts of the city were without water.
He said the problem occurred at the weekend when, at short notice, Rand Water informed Tshwane that it was suffering power outages, affecting water supply.
“Tshwane is dependent on Rand Water for upward of 77% of our water supply, so when Rand Water does not pump water into our reservoirs or if it restricts pressure to stabilise its water levels, then taps invariably run dry in this municipality, especially if we haven't got sufficient notice to take measures on our side.”
Brink added that when he met Rand Water officials earlier this year, they explained to him in detail how cable theft at plants and pump stations in Ekurhuleni, as well as stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, were the major causes of announced water cuts and water-pressure restrictions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Rand Water supply challenges affect clinics in Tshwane
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Rand Water supply challenges affecting water supply in Tshwane are impacting on clinic operations.
The city's health department noted with concern that prolonged shortages could adversely impact primary healthcare.
Rina Marx, Tshwane MMC for health, said on Monday the department had to close Olievenhoutbosch Clinic due to supply challenges. The clinic was reopened on Tuesday, with Marx adding that Lotus Gardens Clinic had also been affected.
“Arrangements are being made to fill the backup water tank at the facility. The clinic is temporarily open for operations. As the MMC responsible for health, I cannot stress more that water shortages have a significant impact on hygiene practices: handwashing is not possible after performing clinical procedures as per the infection and control policy, ablution facilities cannot be flushed and the administration of single-dose medication is not possible as patients cannot be offered water to ingest the prescribed treatment,” she said.
It was imperative water supply be restored to mitigate the possible closure of clinics and ensure business continuity, Marx added.
“Furthermore, cleanliness at our 24 primary healthcare facilities cannot be compromised. I welcome the city’s technical engagement with Rand Water for intervention so the water supply can be restored to all affected areas. The Tshwane health department will keep communities informed should the situation worsen and force the closure of any of our facilities,” she said.
On Tuesday, Mayor Cilliers Brink confirmed that large parts of the city were without water.
He said the problem occurred at the weekend when, at short notice, Rand Water informed Tshwane that it was suffering power outages, affecting water supply.
“Tshwane is dependent on Rand Water for upward of 77% of our water supply, so when Rand Water does not pump water into our reservoirs or if it restricts pressure to stabilise its water levels, then taps invariably run dry in this municipality, especially if we haven't got sufficient notice to take measures on our side.”
Brink added that when he met Rand Water officials earlier this year, they explained to him in detail how cable theft at plants and pump stations in Ekurhuleni, as well as stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, were the major causes of announced water cuts and water-pressure restrictions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
MAP | Suburbs that will be hit by next week's water shutdown
Joburg residents should prepare for a few days of no water
Water report ignored by City of Tshwane officials reveals a flood of deficiencies and system errors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos