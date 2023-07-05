The life of a Wentworth teenager was cut short when he was allegedly shot dead by an 18-year-old resident of the south Durban suburb while on his way to attend winter holiday classes.
Police on Wednesday said in a statement suspect Dondre Addison has been arrested after the murder of 17-year-old Leyton Fynn, a week ago.
Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the shooting happened on Richard Winn Road in Wentworth while Fynn was making his way to holiday classes.
“Wentworth detectives worked tirelessly and arrested Addison on July 1. He was charged with murder and appeared before the Durban magistrate's court on July 3.”
She said Addison was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday for a formal bail application.
Wentworth residents marched to the police station to demand justice for Fynn, who will be laid to rest on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Wentworth teen 'gunned down' while on his way to attend holiday classes
Image: via Facebook
The life of a Wentworth teenager was cut short when he was allegedly shot dead by an 18-year-old resident of the south Durban suburb while on his way to attend winter holiday classes.
Police on Wednesday said in a statement suspect Dondre Addison has been arrested after the murder of 17-year-old Leyton Fynn, a week ago.
Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the shooting happened on Richard Winn Road in Wentworth while Fynn was making his way to holiday classes.
“Wentworth detectives worked tirelessly and arrested Addison on July 1. He was charged with murder and appeared before the Durban magistrate's court on July 3.”
She said Addison was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday for a formal bail application.
Wentworth residents marched to the police station to demand justice for Fynn, who will be laid to rest on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
IFP councillor in northern KZN killed during ambush
Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband'
Engen promises to help communities near its Durban refinery
WATCH | Durban residents flee for cover amid rapid gunfire in 'gang-related' incident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos