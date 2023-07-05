South Africa

Wentworth teen 'gunned down' while on his way to attend holiday classes

05 July 2023 - 14:28
Wentworth teen Leyton Fynn was allegedly killed by another youngster while on his way to attend holiday classes last week.
Wentworth teen Leyton Fynn was allegedly killed by another youngster while on his way to attend holiday classes last week.
Image: via Facebook

The life of a Wentworth teenager was cut short when he was allegedly shot dead by an 18-year-old resident of the south Durban suburb while on his way to attend winter holiday classes.

Police on Wednesday said in a statement suspect Dondre Addison has been arrested after the murder of 17-year-old Leyton Fynn, a week ago.

Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the shooting happened on Richard Winn Road in Wentworth while Fynn was making his way to holiday classes.

Wentworth detectives worked tirelessly and arrested Addison on July 1. He was charged with murder and appeared before the Durban magistrate's court on July 3.”

She said Addison was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday for a formal bail application.

Wentworth residents marched to the police station to demand justice for Fynn, who will be laid to rest on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

IFP councillor in northern KZN killed during ambush

A well-known IFP councillor has been gunned down in Mtubatuba, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in another political-related killing.
Politics
1 day ago

Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband'

What is believed to have been a domestic dispute between an elderly couple ended in the husband allegedly shooting his wife at their home in ...
News
2 days ago

Engen promises to help communities near its Durban refinery

Engen says it is trying to uplift Durban south communities because of unemployment amid a long-term standoff with surrounding communities.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Durban residents flee for cover amid rapid gunfire in 'gang-related' incident

Rapid gunfire in Wentworth in Durban south sent scores of children returning home from school fleeing for safety on Monday, in what is believed to be ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa in for a brrr weekend as cold front predicted South Africa
  2. Zandile Khumalo writes to president to plead for speed in Senzo Meyiwa trial South Africa
  3. Wentworth teen 'gunned down' while on his way to attend holiday classes South Africa
  4. ‘It is a gangster's paradise’: Cogta minister Nkadimeng describes 'unfunded ... South Africa
  5. Durban judge slams outstanding reports delaying sentencing of Phoenix brothers ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...