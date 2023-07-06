South Africa

Calls for illegal mining to be banned in Gauteng after gas leak claims 17 lives

06 July 2023 - 17:23
Police members remove gas canisters from the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, where 17 people died after gas leaked from a nitrate oxide canister used by illegal miners to refine their product into gold. Picture: Alaister Russell
GasL-3 Police members remove gas canisters from the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, where 17 people died after gas leaked from a  nitrate oxide canister used by illegal miners to refine their product into gold. Picture: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has called for the eradication of illegal mining, which it says amounts to economic sabotage. 

This follows the deadly incident which claimed the lives of 17 people who inhaled nitrate oxide gas at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.   

“Illegal mining has brought enormous and devastating challenges to maintaining the rule of law in the province,” said the committee's chair, Bandile Masuku.

He said the committee noted allegations that the gas cylinder that caused the incident was part of an illegal mining operation carried out by zama-zamas in the area.

IN PICS | ‘It was painful picking up their bodies’ — relatives of Boksburg gas victims

Seventeen people have died, among them five women and three children.
News
2 hours ago

He said the province has over the years witnessed the “senseless loss of innocent lives” at the hands of illegal miners and “now calls for law enforcement agencies to develop dedicated and specialised units that will see the complete eradication of illegal mining in Gauteng”. 

He said, “The committee calls on community members of the Angelo informal settlement and all other citizens to refrain from engaging in this unsafe and illegal mining.”

Masuku said the committee called on the private security industry and community policing forums to continue working with the police to fight illegal mining.

He said the committee awaits a detailed report from police in the province that will “give an account of what happened and what is being done to eradicate illegal mining in Gauteng”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Mining jobs under threat as rail crisis persists

Mining unions and experts have warned of a possible jobs bloodbath as Transnet failed rail infrastructure continues to hamper the movement of ...
News
4 days ago

Methane gas explosion killed 31 in disused South African mine

A methane gas explosion in a disused South African mine killed at least 31 people last month believed to be from neighbouring Lesotho, SA's energy ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Must the earth move for mineral resources department to act on looming disasters?

Earthquakes are becoming more common in Gauteng and Free State, where mining activity is rife
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Three children among 16 to die in gas leak accident in Boksburg South Africa
  2. Women and children among 24 killed in gas leak in Boksburg's Angelo informal ... South Africa
  3. Tambo hospital treating patients for gas inhalation as deadly leak claims 17 ... South Africa

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cosatu protests against job losses, poor economy, gives government ... South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Transnet privatisation a major trigger for Durban Cosatu members South Africa
  3. Calls for illegal mining to be banned in Gauteng after gas leak claims 17 lives South Africa
  4. Need a second-hand mattress or TV? Look in the sewer system South Africa
  5. How effective is Cosatu’s national day? Analysts give their views News

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children