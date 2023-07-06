South Africa

Limpopo cop accused of stealing bail and fine money granted R3,000 bail

06 July 2023 - 22:18
A police officer who failed to deliver bail money and traffic fines to the clerk of the court was arrested for theft. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Limpopo warrant officer, Matshidiso Virginia Sealetsa, who was arrested on Wednesday for alleged theft was granted R3,000 bail in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Thursday.

The 47-year-old police officer from the Rust de Winter police station was accused of failing to deliver money to the clerk of the court to deposit and allegedly used it for her personal gain.

She will appear again on August 1 as police investigations continue. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged that between September 2022 and February this year, Sealetsa was tasked with the collection of bail money,  traffic fines and admission of guilt fines from the community service centre to deliver to the Bela-Bela magistrate's court. 

Ledwaba said a suspicion was raised during the inspection when the receipts were not attached on 14 occasions, amounting to more than R29,000.

This prompted managers to conduct an investigation, which culminated in the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday.

The provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, warned that dishonest and corrupt officials will suffer the consequences of their criminal conduct. 

“The arrest of the suspect will serve as a warning that corrupt employees will be rooted out and be dealt with accordingly,” said Hadebe. 

