A man in his 30s was treated by paramedics called to a freak accident on the M4 highway in Durban on Thursday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to a call at about 10am on the southern freeway.
They found that a taxi travelling on the northbound carriageway had been struck by a metal object believed to have flown off a truck travelling in a southerly direction, piercing its windscreen.
“A male believed to be in his thirties sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.”
He was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Metal object flies off truck and strikes taxi passenger on Durban highway
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
