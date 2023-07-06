South Africa

Metal object flies off truck and strikes taxi passenger on Durban highway

06 July 2023 - 12:46 By TImesLIVE
Paramedics attended to a freak accident on a Durban highway when a man was hit by a flying piece of metal. File photo.
Paramedics attended to a freak accident on a Durban highway when a man was hit by a flying piece of metal. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A man in his 30s was treated by paramedics called to a freak accident on the M4 highway in Durban on Thursday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to a call at about 10am on the southern freeway. 

They found that a taxi travelling on the northbound carriageway had been struck by a metal object believed to have flown off a truck travelling in a southerly direction, piercing its windscreen.

“A male believed to be in his thirties sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.”

He was taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Progress made’ on Boksburg explosion class suit as family details struggle to cope

Two retirees say the ‘demon fire’ that claimed their children, the breadwinners of the household, changed their lives forever
News
2 days ago

RAF is a car wreck that needs to be fixed, says Scopa

KZN Private Ambulance Assocation say they feel vindicated by findings that show the entity is dysfunctional
News
1 week ago

More than 40 KZN children crammed in taxi hurt after it crashes into stationary van

More than 40 children packed into a minibus taxi were injured in an accident while being transported to school near Verulam, north of Durban on ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Metal object flies off truck and strikes taxi passenger on Durban highway South Africa
  2. One in 10 doctors under investigation by HPCSA contemplated suicide: survey South Africa
  3. Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms South Africa
  4. WATCH | Top cop updates nation on key policing matters South Africa
  5. BHEKISISA | From Alexander Bay to Tshwane: Meet the health department’s 'Mrs ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children
WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car