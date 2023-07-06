Need a second-hand mattress or TV? Look in the sewer system

A mattress blocking a 900mm sewer pipe in Lavender Hill was a first for City of Cape Town maintenance staff.
It took officials four hours to remove the mattress from a sewer manhole using a combination of brute force and specialised bucket cleaning equipment.
According to the city, the unusual extraction was a notable item on a long list of items removed from the city’s sewer system.
“About 85% of these cases citywide are the result of misuse of the sewer system where items such as rags, feminine hygiene products, builders' rubble, litter, fats and oils — and most recently, a mattress — are illegally dumped into manholes or enter via sinks, or are flushed down toilets,” said the city's head of sanitation Zahid Badroodien.
“The city has even removed TVs and car parts from our sewers. These items should not be in the sewer network, so when they are, they cause sewers to overflow into our streets. We all need to be mindful of what we do with our waste.”
Image: Supplied
Cape Town's largest sewer upgrade on track, ready in 2025
An average of 28 blockages are cleared monthly in Lavender Hill, while the department cleared and cleaned about 300 blockages and overflows daily across the city at a cost of R417m in the past financial year.
In response, the city has increased investment in pipe replacements and awareness campaigns aimed at reducing illegal dumping into the sewer system. Sewer pipes are also jetted with high-pressure water to remove blockages.
“We appeal to residents and community leaders to use the resources on the city’s website to join in efforts to raise awareness. The city cannot practically police what residents flush down the toilet or wash down their sinks, so it is up to communities to take responsibility. Let us work together to prevent sewer blockages,” Badroodien said.
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
