South Africa

Online auction offers wine lovers a taste of long ago — but at a price

06 July 2023 - 14:22 By Kim Swartz
A sample of some of the wines up for grabs this week at an online wine auction.
Image: supplied

Four bottles of wine from the 1800s are up for sale for those wishing for a taste of long ago, auctioneers Strauss & Co Fine Wine Auctions confirmed this week.

The 19th century tipple is part of a lot of 184 bottles expected to reach between R4m and R5m at an online auction which began this week. The auction ends on July 10.

Another star attraction is a 176-bottle collection of Château Mouton-Rothschild with labels commemorating the Allied victory in World War 2.

“The 1945 turned out to be a legendary wine and the artist labels became a huge drawcard for collectors,” Strauss & Co said in a press release issued this week. The lot is expected to fetch between R7m and R9m.

The wines are part of six notable collections on sale in what is described as one of the most prestigious fine wine offerings in South Africa to date. Other featured wines include Penfolds Grange, Domaine de La Romanée Conti, Screaming Eagle and Harlan Estate.

In an innovative move the wines have been minted as NFTs (nonfungible tokens), allowing buyers to effectively invest in a blockchain-based alternative asset.

Considering the size and depth of these impressive, unique collections and the critical need for authenticity, we saw the advantage of minting each wine as an NFT,” said Roland Peens, Strauss & Co Wine fine wine senior specialist.

“We authenticated and photographed each bottle with the information now stored on the blockchain. This is a chance to buy a super rare collection or invest in an alternative asset. Fine wine has proven to be an uncorrelated long-term asset with low volatility and the NFTs adds further security.”

A portion of the NFT sale will go to Sasa (the South African Sommelier Association), a registered NPO that promotes a culture of food and beverage service excellence in South Africa through education.

TimesLIVE

