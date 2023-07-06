In an innovative move the wines have been minted as NFTs (nonfungible tokens), allowing buyers to effectively invest in a blockchain-based alternative asset.
Online auction offers wine lovers a taste of long ago — but at a price
Image: supplied
Four bottles of wine from the 1800s are up for sale for those wishing for a taste of long ago, auctioneers Strauss & Co Fine Wine Auctions confirmed this week.
The 19th century tipple is part of a lot of 184 bottles expected to reach between R4m and R5m at an online auction which began this week. The auction ends on July 10.
Another star attraction is a 176-bottle collection of Château Mouton-Rothschild with labels commemorating the Allied victory in World War 2.
“The 1945 turned out to be a legendary wine and the artist labels became a huge drawcard for collectors,” Strauss & Co said in a press release issued this week. The lot is expected to fetch between R7m and R9m.
The wines are part of six notable collections on sale in what is described as one of the most prestigious fine wine offerings in South Africa to date. Other featured wines include Penfolds Grange, Domaine de La Romanée Conti, Screaming Eagle and Harlan Estate.
