In the face of increased hijackings of municipal vehicles, six men have been nabbed with car parts allegedly stolen from the eThekwini municipality's fleet.
The municipality said on Thursday it has experienced a “sharp rise” in hijacking incidents involving municipal and contractor vehicles.
“In the current financial year, it has lost no less than 95 vehicles, with the number rising daily. This has had a negative effect on service delivery, with employees often left physically and psychologically scarred.”
Hotspots include Mayville, Folweni, Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Zwelibomvu, Hammarsdale and KwaNdengezi.
The latest arrests were made after a tip-off led metro police to Tafelkop, iLembe, “where the men were found stripping and loading municipal vehicle parts to transport them”.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu confirmed the arrests.
Rampant hijacking of eThekwini vehicles affects service delivery, endangers lives: municipality
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
In the face of increased hijackings of municipal vehicles, six men have been nabbed with car parts allegedly stolen from the eThekwini municipality's fleet.
The municipality said on Thursday it has experienced a “sharp rise” in hijacking incidents involving municipal and contractor vehicles.
“In the current financial year, it has lost no less than 95 vehicles, with the number rising daily. This has had a negative effect on service delivery, with employees often left physically and psychologically scarred.”
Hotspots include Mayville, Folweni, Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Zwelibomvu, Hammarsdale and KwaNdengezi.
The latest arrests were made after a tip-off led metro police to Tafelkop, iLembe, “where the men were found stripping and loading municipal vehicle parts to transport them”.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu confirmed the arrests.
Paramedic fights off would-be hijackers during attempt to steal ambulance
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said: “We applaud the metro police for [the arrests], given the alarming spike in municipal vehicle hijackings which delays service delivery in communities and places the lives of employees at risk.”
Kaunda urged communities to work closely with the city and law-enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators to book.
He also called on communities to report suspicious activity to the nearest police station or to call 0800-235-338.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
NW man accused of string of crimes over 11 years to have day in court
Six killed in another mass shooting in Durban
Metro police don't have the cars to fight crime
KZN cross-border vehicle smuggling kingpin jailed for 55 years
eThekwini allocates more than R200m to replace ageing city vehicle fleet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos