South Africa

Robbers kill Shoprite manager and flee with 10kg of chicken, cellphones and R650,000

06 July 2023 - 15:20 By TimesLIVE
A manhunt has been launched after a store manager was killed and five employees injured in a robbery in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 26-year-old store manager in Shihoko village, Letsitele, Limpopo, was on Wednesday shot dead during a robbery in which two 5kg packs of chicken, three cellphones and R650,000 were stolen.

The dead man has been identified as Shaile Chipape from Seshego, outside Polokwane.

Police, who have launched a manhunt for the suspects, said at about 7pm four suspects entered the Shoprite Usave store and demanded money from the manager.

“In the process, the manager was shot and died at the scene, while other five employees were assaulted and sustained minor injuries," said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Police and emergency services were summoned, but the suspects had fled, he added, saying investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact Col Mavis Shilubane on 082-469-0900 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, visit their nearest police station or use the MySAPS app,” said Ledwaba.

