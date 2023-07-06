South Africa

South Africans the world's worst drivers? — Here's where SA's ranked

06 July 2023 - 14:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
With fatal accidents increasing, driver skills in South Africa are in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

South Africa topped the list of worst drivers in the world causing fatal crashes compared with 19 other countries, according to an Australian insurance company report.

Compare the Market Australia car insurance said it conducted a study using fatal car crash statistics from 20 countries.

South African men and women drivers were found to be the worst of the 20 nations. 

“While South Africa has the highest number of fatal accidents for both genders, this is significantly higher for men at 34.9 per 100,000 people, compared to 9.9 for women, which makes it the country with the largest gender gap.

“This could be because fewer women in South Africa drive on the road, explaining the notable difference,” the report said.

Compare the Market Australia car insurance company finds SA to have the worst drivers when compared to 19 other countries.
Image: Compare the Market Australia

This year’s Easter holidays road accidents claimed 225 lives — an increase from 161 recorded during Easter 2022.

The worst drivers after South Africans were Brazilian men. According to the report, 26.9 men per 100,000 people were responsible for fatal crashes. 

“This could be due to some unkempt roads, with the potential of large potholes, mud pits and roads at risk of flooding,” the report said.

The UK had the lowest road mortality rate — 4.8 men per 100,000 people were involved in fatal crashes. 

“With a national speed limit of 112m/h which goes down to 48 in built-up areas, this could explain why, regardless of gender, British drivers are some of the safest in the world,” the report said.

