This year’s Easter holidays road accidents claimed 225 lives — an increase from 161 recorded during Easter 2022.
The worst drivers after South Africans were Brazilian men. According to the report, 26.9 men per 100,000 people were responsible for fatal crashes.
“This could be due to some unkempt roads, with the potential of large potholes, mud pits and roads at risk of flooding,” the report said.
The UK had the lowest road mortality rate — 4.8 men per 100,000 people were involved in fatal crashes.
“With a national speed limit of 112m/h which goes down to 48 in built-up areas, this could explain why, regardless of gender, British drivers are some of the safest in the world,” the report said.
South Africans the world's worst drivers? — Here's where SA's ranked
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa
South Africa topped the list of worst drivers in the world causing fatal crashes compared with 19 other countries, according to an Australian insurance company report.
Compare the Market Australia car insurance said it conducted a study using fatal car crash statistics from 20 countries.
South African men and women drivers were found to be the worst of the 20 nations.
“While South Africa has the highest number of fatal accidents for both genders, this is significantly higher for men at 34.9 per 100,000 people, compared to 9.9 for women, which makes it the country with the largest gender gap.
“This could be because fewer women in South Africa drive on the road, explaining the notable difference,” the report said.
Image: Compare the Market Australia
This year’s Easter holidays road accidents claimed 225 lives — an increase from 161 recorded during Easter 2022.
The worst drivers after South Africans were Brazilian men. According to the report, 26.9 men per 100,000 people were responsible for fatal crashes.
“This could be due to some unkempt roads, with the potential of large potholes, mud pits and roads at risk of flooding,” the report said.
The UK had the lowest road mortality rate — 4.8 men per 100,000 people were involved in fatal crashes.
“With a national speed limit of 112m/h which goes down to 48 in built-up areas, this could explain why, regardless of gender, British drivers are some of the safest in the world,” the report said.
Fifteen people, including two infants, die in ‘freak’ Eastern Cape road accident
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
The rules of the road, Mzansi-style
Roadworthy certificate fraud: 12 officials nabbed
At least 11 killed in crash between bus and minibus taxi in Eastern Cape
Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue
Free State residents plead for train services to decrease N8 accidents, transport costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos