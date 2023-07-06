Legal Aid South Africa has condemned bullying and intimidation of and threats against its practitioners.
In the latest incident, a community mob assaulted a Legal Aid practitioner in the Zebediela periodical court. “Members of the community could not understand how he could represent an accused who is facing charges of murder and rape,” the service said.
Legal Aid Limpopo/Mpumalanga provincial executive Mpho Kgabi said court matters are sometimes postponed and delayed due to vigilantism, ultimately slowing down the wheels of justice.
“We cannot condone and accept vigilante actions.
“We must remember that not all accused people are the actual perpetrators of the crime for which they have been charged. We know this from actual experience.”
Court interpreters shielded the Legal Aid lawyer in the Zebediela court, Kgabi said. The case had to be recalled. It will now be heard at a future date in another court, where law enforcement will enhance security.
Legal Aid said the rule of law remains an essential pillar of South Africa’s democracy and access to justice by everyone is a fundamental human right. “Without it, one cannot have a fair trial as this would undermine the criminal justice system and further erode respect for the rule of law.
“The process of a fair trial is there to protect the innocent and communities should ask themselves the question: 'What if it was my child who was accused and they told me that they are innocent?' Would you not want them to have a fair trial in which they could prove their innocence?
“We must ensure that we separate our distaste for the crime from those involved in the process.
“It would be untenable for lawyers to feel that taking on certain cases might endanger them and their families, due to them simply doing their jobs.”
Thuggery hampers justice: Legal Aid after lawyer is attacked by mob
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA
