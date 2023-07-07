South Africa

Brave off-duty cop in shoot-out with three robbery suspects

The officer entered the shop as the armed suspects were fleeing and confronted them

07 July 2023 - 11:48
The off-duty police officer, who had been alerted to the incident, entered the shop as the armed suspects were fleeing and bravely confronted them. A shootout ensued.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The provincial commissioner of the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has commended the bravery of an off-duty police officer who was involved in a shoot-out with three robbery suspects at a Bushbuckridge petrol station.

According to police information, at about 5.45pm on Wednesday three armed suspects stormed into the shop and held the cashier at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said they robbed the victim and took an undisclosed amount of cash, airtime and cigarettes. 

Mohlala said as the suspects were about to flee, the off-duty police officer, who had been alerted to the incident, entered and bravely confronted the suspects. A shoot-out ensued.

He said the officer managed to shoot one of the robbers, who was carried by his accomplices to their getaway car and then fled.

Mohlala said a case of business robbery with a count of attempted murder is being investigated.

“So far no-one has been arrested and the police are still in pursuit of the suspects with a hope to soon bring them to book. Police urge anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects, or perhaps know who could have been shot recently and seeking medical attention, to come forward,” he said.

“Members of the public can immediately alert the police by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

