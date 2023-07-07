A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot multiple times, allegedly with a high-calibre weapon, in yet another shooting incident in the province.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the man was “executed” while seated in his car in Emona, near Tongaat on the north coast, on Thursday night.
“Residents contacted us at approximately 6.25pm reporting rapid gunfire in the area. They were unable to confirm the exact location,” he said.
A team was deployed to find the location of the shooting.
“They patrolled the area until they discovered a bullet-riddled VW Golf. The driver’s lifeless body was slumped in his seat. He was shot multiple times.”
Balram said it appeared the man was parked at the side of the road when he came under fire. He said several rifle cartridges were recovered at the scene.
“The motive is unknown at this stage.”
TimesLIVE
KZN man riddled with bullets while seated in car
Image: Rusa
TimesLIVE
