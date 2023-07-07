South Africa

Police hunt for suspect after house robbery in Phalaborwa

07 July 2023 - 07:14
Police are looking for a suspect linked to a house robbery in Phalaborwa. File photo.
Police are looking for a suspect linked to a house robbery in Phalaborwa. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Limpopo police are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a house robbery that took place in Phalaborwa.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday night at around 8pm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwabasaid: “According to information, two suspects entered the home of a 67-year-old man and attacked him. The victim was assaulted with a sharp instrument and was tied with curtain ropes.

“The suspects robbed the owner of items and loaded them into a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the victim and drove off. Police were notified and reacted swiftly with community policing forum members.

"The victim's car was spotted in the area and pursued by police. The suspects drove off at high speed. 

"The chase ended when they lost control of the car between Makhushaneng and Phalaborwa. One suspect managed to run away while his accomplice sustained serious injuries.

“He was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard. He later died in the hospital. The stolen property was recovered at the accident scene along with three firearms.

“The deceased suspect is known but not yet identified by his family,” Ledwaba said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Four police officers and a metro cop arrested for ‘robbing businesswoman’

The Johannesburg-based Hawks serious corruption investigation team has arrested seven suspects on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and ...
News
1 week ago

Trio arrested after high-speed car chase on the N3 at Marlboro

Three house robbery suspects were arrested after a high-speed car chase by police on Wednesday, leading to a crash on the N3 at Marlboro off-ramp.
News
4 weeks ago

Suspects arrested for robbery at former Springbok player's home remanded

Former Springbok rugby player Lukas van Biljon was stabbed, his elderly father shot and his children tied up during a home invasion.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Deploying army to fight the scourge of illegal mining won’t be easy’, says ... South Africa
  2. African migrants forced out of Tunisia as racial tensions rise Africa
  3. Police hunt for suspect after house robbery in Phalaborwa South Africa
  4. June was world’s hottest on record: Scientists World
  5. Joburg, JRA, Vodacom team up to keep traffic lights on during load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children