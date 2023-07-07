Limpopo police are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a house robbery that took place in Phalaborwa.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday night at around 8pm.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwabasaid: “According to information, two suspects entered the home of a 67-year-old man and attacked him. The victim was assaulted with a sharp instrument and was tied with curtain ropes.
“The suspects robbed the owner of items and loaded them into a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the victim and drove off. Police were notified and reacted swiftly with community policing forum members.
"The victim's car was spotted in the area and pursued by police. The suspects drove off at high speed.
"The chase ended when they lost control of the car between Makhushaneng and Phalaborwa. One suspect managed to run away while his accomplice sustained serious injuries.
“He was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard. He later died in the hospital. The stolen property was recovered at the accident scene along with three firearms.
“The deceased suspect is known but not yet identified by his family,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
Police hunt for suspect after house robbery in Phalaborwa
Image: Elvis Ntombela
