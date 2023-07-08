South Africa

Former police constable convicted of extorting man accused of theft

08 July 2023 - 14:10
Police detective Jacob Mokone Mofokeng was convicted of extortion by the Johannesburg magistrate's Court on Friday. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The conviction of a former police constable who extorted a “gratification fee” from a complainant has been welcomed by Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa. 

Jacob Mokone Mofokeng, 40, was found guilty of extortion by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday, about six years after his arrest.

Mofokeng was a detective at the Kliprivier SAPS in Johannesburg. He was investigating a case of theft against the complainant in 2017 and demanded money on several occasions, threatening to arrest the complainant if he did not pay.   

“A total of R17,500 was paid into the bank account of the police detective and the matter was later reported to the Hawks serious corruption investigation team based in Germiston,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.

“A warrant for his arrest was issued after an investigation by the Hawks team. He was arrested, charged with corruption and extortion in 2017 and released on bail during his first court appearance.”

Mofokeng will be sentenced on July 25.

TimesLIVE

