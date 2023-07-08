“A total of R17,500 was paid into the bank account of the police detective and the matter was later reported to the Hawks serious corruption investigation team based in Germiston,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.
“A warrant for his arrest was issued after an investigation by the Hawks team. He was arrested, charged with corruption and extortion in 2017 and released on bail during his first court appearance.”
Mofokeng will be sentenced on July 25.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Former police constable convicted of extorting man accused of theft
Image: Elvis Ntombela
The conviction of a former police constable who extorted a “gratification fee” from a complainant has been welcomed by Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa.
Jacob Mokone Mofokeng, 40, was found guilty of extortion by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday, about six years after his arrest.
Mofokeng was a detective at the Kliprivier SAPS in Johannesburg. He was investigating a case of theft against the complainant in 2017 and demanded money on several occasions, threatening to arrest the complainant if he did not pay.
“A total of R17,500 was paid into the bank account of the police detective and the matter was later reported to the Hawks serious corruption investigation team based in Germiston,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.
“A warrant for his arrest was issued after an investigation by the Hawks team. He was arrested, charged with corruption and extortion in 2017 and released on bail during his first court appearance.”
Mofokeng will be sentenced on July 25.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison escape
Financial motive for Eastern Cape doctor’s murder, court told
Zimbabwe court acquits opposition politicians accused of lying over police assault
One of three new accused added to Thabo Bester matter granted R10K bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos