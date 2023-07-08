'Killer' of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant makes second appearance in court

South Africa

08 July 2023 - 16:53 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Curt Desplaces, left, and Leyton Fynn's father Tyrone during Dondre Addison's court appearance on Friday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Dondre Addison, the KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the brutal killing of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant Leyton Fynn on June 27, made a second court appearance on Friday.

The matter was postponed until August 29 as investigations have not been finalised due to an outstanding post-mortem report, among other issues. The state has opposed bail. 

Fynn's family, in green T-shirts bearing a photo of the slain teenager, were in court. Family spokesperson Curt Desplaces said they accepted the postponement in the hope it would ensure "due diligence in the matter".

“We rest in the hope that they do further investigations to ensure a conviction. I don't have a problem. We are just letting the law take its course,” he said.

Addison's family was also present in court, with a woman identifying herself as Gloria Addison saying they were still shocked by what had happened.

Leyton was laid to rest in Dudley Street Cemetery in Wentworth on Thursday.

