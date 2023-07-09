South Africa

July 2021 unrest: State wants to add terrorism, treason charges

09 July 2023 - 15:01
Police minister Bheki Cele says the state is looking into amending the charge sheet from incitement of violence to terrorism and treason. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The culprits behind the July 2021 unrest could soon also be facing charges of terrorism and treason.

This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who told the media on the sidelines of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting at Birchwood on the East Rand the state was looking into adding more charges.

The state, according to Cele, is looking into amending the charge sheet from incitement of violence to terrorism and treason.

“What we are doing with them, we are increasing the charges, we want to move the charges from ordinary incitement and all to terrorism and terrorism,” said Cele.

“So it looks like we’re finding that there’s quite some good except that Mercedes-Benz guy that has been sentenced. There are many more that are going to be coming.”

Cele said there were at least 63 people arrested so far for the riots.

“We have arrested 63 people about the July 2021 [unrest], those people are in court. Why are they are not sentenced? That you can ask [justice minister Ronald] Lamola,” said Cele.

“But we have arrested them, they are all in courts, some of them are on bail.”

Hundreds of people rioted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

The civil unrest was characterised by destruction of property, looting and loss of life.

At least 300 lives were lost and the scale of destruction of property has been estimated at billions of rand.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

