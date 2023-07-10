South Africa

Body of missing KZN girl found

10 July 2023 - 12:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Minenhle Khumalo disappeared from her Shaka's Head home on the north coast on July 2 while her parents were dousing a fire that destroyed 16 shacks.
Image: supplied

The body of a five-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl who went missing while her parents helped douse a fire at an informal settlement was found on Sunday. 

Minenhle Khumalo disappeared from her Shaka's Head home on the north coast on July 2 while her parents went to assist put out a fire which destroyed 16 shacks.  

Her mother told authorities they had left the child alone in the locked house but when they got back, a window was opened and their daughter gone.  

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on Monday the child’s decomposed body was recovered at the Shaka’s Head railway line on Sunday. 

“When she was recovered she had multiple injuries to the head and body. Reports indicate that the child was reported missing a week ago and an extensive search was undertaken for her by police and various roleplayers.” 

Ngcobo said Umhlali police were investigating the child’s murder. 

TimesLIVE

