South Africa

Cold weather disrupts Metrorail services in Gauteng

10 July 2023 - 15:09
Metrorail services in Gauteng have been disrupted due to the cold weather affecting its infrastructure. File photo.
Metrorail services in Gauteng have been disrupted due to the cold weather affecting its infrastructure. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Metrorail services in Gauteng have been disrupted as the freezing conditions have affected the train lines and infrastructure.

People in the province woke up to extremely cold weather conditions on Monday with many taking to social media to share images of snowfall in parts of Johannesburg.

Metrorail infrastructure, such as tracks, cross-over points and electrical cables have been affected.

“The overhead wires also experience tension which results in power instability and failure,” spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

These lines are expected to experience delays:

  • Saulsville–Pretoria;
  • Centurion–Pretoria;
  • Leralla–Germiston; and
  • Naledi–Johannesburg.

“The Saulsville–Pretoria, Naled–Johannesburg and Leralla–Germiston train services is suspended to allow the technical team to work on the infrastructure. The electricity had to be switched off on both lines in Naledi, Leralla and Saulsville to allow the team to start repairs on the affected section.”

Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert as bitter cold snap sets in

While the City of Ekurhuleni experiences freezing temperatures accompanied by light snow, its disaster and emergency management services says ...
News
3 hours ago

Commuters were advised to look for alternative transport. Affected commuters would be refunded at Metrorail stations, Mofokeng said.

“Metrorail remains committed to operating trains safely. We apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused.”

According to the South African Weather Service, severe frost will be expected overnight and on Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Just how cold are you?

With cold conditions expected to persist until Wednesday, the South African Weather Service has urged the public to keep warm.
News
3 hours ago

IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng

Gauteng residents woke up to temperatures below freezing on Monday, and from about 8am snow fell in many parts of the province.
News
8 hours ago

Motorists urged to be ‘extra careful’ on the roads during snowfall in Gauteng

While many Joburgers share their delight and surprise at the unusual snowfall bearing down on the city and parts of the country, motorists have been ...
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal residents revel in snow, frozen waterfalls

The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and parts of the Drakensberg were a winter wonderland on Monday morning after light snowfall overnight.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Transport department to ensure stronger regulation, shift from road to rail ... South Africa
  2. Power outages hit Pietermaritzburg residents during cold front South Africa
  3. Cape Town's alleged Station Strangler 'to be released from jail' after 28 years News
  4. 'Wonderful start to the week' — Joburg residents react to snowfall South Africa
  5. Trio accused of defrauding KZN education department of R85m granted bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS