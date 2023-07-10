Cold weather disrupts Metrorail services in Gauteng

Metrorail services in Gauteng have been disrupted as the freezing conditions have affected the train lines and infrastructure.
People in the province woke up to extremely cold weather conditions on Monday with many taking to social media to share images of snowfall in parts of Johannesburg.
Metrorail infrastructure, such as tracks, cross-over points and electrical cables have been affected.
“The overhead wires also experience tension which results in power instability and failure,” spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.
These lines are expected to experience delays:
- Saulsville–Pretoria;
- Centurion–Pretoria;
- Leralla–Germiston; and
- Naledi–Johannesburg.
“The Saulsville–Pretoria, Naled–Johannesburg and Leralla–Germiston train services is suspended to allow the technical team to work on the infrastructure. The electricity had to be switched off on both lines in Naledi, Leralla and Saulsville to allow the team to start repairs on the affected section.”
Image: Esa Alexander
Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert as bitter cold snap sets in
Commuters were advised to look for alternative transport. Affected commuters would be refunded at Metrorail stations, Mofokeng said.
“Metrorail remains committed to operating trains safely. We apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused.”
According to the South African Weather Service, severe frost will be expected overnight and on Wednesday morning.
