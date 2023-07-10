South Africa

Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert as bitter cold snap sets in

10 July 2023 - 14:53
Gauteng was transformed by snow on Monday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

While the City of Ekurhuleni experiences freezing temperatures accompanied by light snow, its disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) says firefighters and disaster teams remain on high alert.

Last week the SA Weather Service (Saws) warned South Africans to brace for a freezing weekend when they confirmed a cold front over most parts of the country from Friday until Monday.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said temperatures are expected to plummet going into the week, leading to frostbites and hypothermia to those exposed. 

“The extremely cold conditions do not only affect human beings but they also affect animals equally. Those who are owners of pets that generally sleep and stay outside are advised to consider keeping them in a warm place as well,” he said.

Ntladi has also cautioned communities to remain vigilant, moreover when using heat sources to keep warm.

Icy weather bites Eskom too as load-shedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm

As the cold weather and snow batters most parts of South Africa, Eskom has added to the woes with the announcement of stage 4 load-shedding from 1pm.
News
5 hours ago

He said as the temperatures drop, the risk of a fire in homes, offices and workshops rises.

General safety tips to consider in this icy weather:

  • Be sure your heating sources are in good working condition. 
  • Always keep monitoring heat sources. 
  • Never leave children alone with a heat source. 
  • Switch air-conditioners and heaters, and put off fires in braziers in the absence of someone responsible.
  • Close all doors when leaving home, office or workshop. 

TimesLIVE

