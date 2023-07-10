Homeless turn to shelters amid Monday's icy weather

With the first subfreezing temperatures in large parts of the country. many homeless people in Gauteng have made their way to shelters.
Gauteng residents woke up to temperatures below freezing on Monday, with various areas experiencing snow.
An NGO that assists the homeless with shelter and other programmes, Mould Empower Serve (MES), said they have had an influx of people seeking shelter due to the cold weather.
MES representative Franita Knudsen said they are doing all they can to accommodate the large number of people.
“We have been flooded — our shelters are jam-packed and we are opening extra sleeping spaces for them, where we would normally have a class we put out mattresses for extra sleeping places. We have assisted an extra 25 people per site just for the stormy weather evenings,” she said.
“We have a lot of shelters going and they are full to capacity. In Kempton Park they offer outside feeding every day for extra clients at 3pm and in Johannesburg they go out with bakkies on Thursday evening and they have outreach to the informal settlements where they take blankets and medical assessments,” said Knudsen.
The influx of people picks up from the beginning of winter.
“It's bad. This winter hit us fast. It wasn't a gradual cold like past years, we experienced a very fast intake this winter.”
Knudsen appealed to the public to donate warm clothes, blankets and sleeping bags.
“They can contact engage@mesa.org.za or visit our website at www.mes.org.za,” she said.
A representative from Immaculate Hall, a centre for the homeless in Rosebank, said about 70 to 80 people came in for a warm meal on Monday.
“People that were on the streets came in and because of the snow the people at the shelter kept them, gave them a meal and they stayed in until the snow was over and they gave them tea and bread and they went out,” said the representative.
Even with the frosty weather, the representative said they could not accommodate more people overnight as they are full.
“With our shelters, you come in and apply, then you can stay up to six months, so usually the shelters are so full and at a time like this we cannot take extra people. If there is space we can only accommodate 100, so we couldn't take them.”
However, the shelter is open for a warm meal.
Tebogo Mpufane, a project manager at Life Changing Projects NPO, a shelter for homeless men in Pretoria, said it is usual that people on the streets or homeless people or vulnerable communities seek shelter during May, June, July and to mid-August.
“Because of this weather, this morning [Monday] at our shelter we have been visited by 15 people seeking shelter and we only have 180 beds. We are already on an overflow so we only offer them food and send them on their way. But because we are a transitional shelter there is a time limit for people to be in this shelter,” he said.
A representative from the Rosebank Homeless Association appealed to the community for donations of warm clothing and blankets.
“There is a box in the mall at the Pick n Pay level, it's a tall black box with white lettering, it says Rosebank Homeless Association,” she said.
Civil organisation Not In My Name is providing temporary comfort to the residents of Mamelodi in the form of a soup kitchen.
The organisation has also provided blankets.
“We encourage other forward-thinking South Africans to donate and/or bring blankets, clothes and other essentials for survival,” said the organisation.
Homeless turn to shelters amid Monday's icy weather
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
