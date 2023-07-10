South Africa

Illegal abalone processing facility uncovered in upmarket Constantia

10 July 2023 - 13:55 By Kim Swartz
Cape Town police arrested a 43-year-old man for operating an illegal abalone processing facility at a house in Constantia. They seized abalone worth about R2m.
Cape Town police arrested a 43-year-old man for operating an illegal abalone processing facility at a house in Constantia. They seized abalone worth about R2m.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town police have arrested a man for operating an abalone processing facility in one of the city's most upmarket suburbs.

The 43-year-old Ghanaian man was arrested in Constantia on Saturday.

Police confiscated dried abalone worth about R2m.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the public order unit raided the property after receiving a tip-off about “illegal activities at a residence situated in the in the Constantia area.

“The members pounced on the residence, where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94m, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country,” said Pojie.

Hawks bust man with abalone worth more than R640,000

Western Cape Hawks have arrested a man for possession of abalone worth R643,000.
News
1 month ago

“The members arrested a 43-year-old Ghanaian national who was found on the premises and detained him at Kirstenhof SAPS. He faces a charge of illegal possession of abalone and is scheduled to appear in court once charged.”

Pojie said “the depletion of our endangered living marine resources poses a threat to the economy. It also contributes towards the commission of other serious crime where syndicates are involved, such as abalone and drug smuggling. Hence enhanced vigilance through increased high-density patrols and gathering of information to curb these crimes.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar

Cape Town authorities say they can’t do anything about the illegal settlement
News
1 month ago

Man arrested in Free State with 782 abalone shells worth R300K

A 51-year-old man is expected to appear in a Free State court after he was found with abalone shells worth more than R300,000.
News
1 month ago

Six in court after roadside bust leads to Cape Town 'abalone processing facility'

Six suspects were due to appear in the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday after a weekend abalone bust worth an estimated R2.8m.
News
2 months ago

Western Cape cops bust for 'keeping' abalone seized from suspects

Six Western Cape police officers will be hauled before court for allegedly keeping boxes of abalone seized from suspects.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘No responses from Mkhwebane will not delay committee report,’ says chairperson ... South Africa
  2. Illegal abalone processing facility uncovered in upmarket Constantia South Africa
  3. Three bodies found in Pietermaritzburg township South Africa
  4. Icy weather bites Eskom too as load-shedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm South Africa
  5. Body of missing KZN girl found South Africa

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS