South Africa

Joburg residents cautioned not to start fires, leave heaters unattended, amid snowfall and cold snap

10 July 2023 - 12:11
Johannesburg residents woke up to below freezing temperatures and light snowfall on Monday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

While Johannesburg experiences snowfall, the emergency services have warned residents of situations that could cause fires while they are keeping warm.

Last week South Africans were warned to brace for a freezing weekend when the South African Weather Service confirmed a cold front over most parts of the country from Friday until Monday.

“It is around this time when we respond to most fires and we record a high number of fatalities. We would like to advise communities to take the right precautions when dealing with heating appliances.

“Do not leave heaters and stoves unattended and let's make sure children are supervised when there are heaters. Do not leave candles and imbawula [makeshift coal stove] unsupervised,” Nana Radebe, Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson, said on Monday.

She also cautioned against people leaving on appliances to heat homes while they are not around.

On Saturday the weather service issued an alert for snow which fell in the Western Cape between Friday and Saturday but was expected to “spread eastwards across South Africa over the next few days”.

The service advised of “cold to very cold temperatures” over most parts of the country over the next few days with snow in the high-lying areas.

TimesLIVE

