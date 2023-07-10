Police on Monday confirmed the suspension of eight officers who were involved in the N1 assault on motorists.
They are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a two-sentence statement the members have been suspended.
“All eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in terms of the SAPS disciplinary regulations as of Monday July 10. The SAPS wishes not to discuss the matter further,” she said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the police's latest move regarding the suspension.
Last week, police announced the group had been removed from their VIP protection duties, with Mathe saying they were not suspended but designated office-bound work for the duration of the investigation.
They are accused of attacking four people travelling in a private vehicle last week.
The attack was filmed by another motorist.
It showed gun-wielding officers assaulting motorists driving a blue VW Polo, leaving one unconscious on the side of the road.
The video went viral, causing an uproar over the conduct of the officers.
It was later established that the four occupants of the car were South African National Defence Force members. They have expressed their intention to sue the officers.
They alleged the attack happened without provocation.
The driver of the car told TimesLIVE the VIP unit members drove up next to him, pointed a firearm at them and forced them off the road while another VIP protection vehicle boxed them in. He claimed they were forcefully removed from the car and assaulted.
Mashatile's office said he was not with the eight-man team at the time of the assault.
Police confirm suspension of eight officers involved in N1 assault
