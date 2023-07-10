The eight officers, whose identities have been kept under wraps as they have yet to be charged, were suspended last week.
The lawyer representing one of the victims, L’vaughn Fisher, said his client was suing the police service for R1m. Sunday Times reported attorney Daniel Eloff said Fisher was claiming R1m but the “amount may be amended after all medical reports have been obtained”.
In a statement, Fisher he was driving his girlfriend’s blue Polo TSI with some of his friends when they were assaulted. They were on their way to the Thaba Tshwane military base.
He said he noticed a “man from a black car pointing a rifle at me and in my mind I thought that he was intending to hijack me and I did not want to stop. I continued to drive.
“The other black car came in front of me and I could not continue to drive at the same speed and the other black car came by my right.”
Police encourage man who shared Mashatile's VIP assault video to open a case after alleged death threats
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has encouraged a social media user who shared the now-viral video of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection team assaulting a motorist and passengers to open a formal case after allegedly receiving death threats.
In the video, eight members of the VIP protection unit assaulted a motorist and passengers travelling in a VW Polo on the N1 near Fourways, Johannesburg. One of the assaulted men was seen left lying at the side of the road.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Brig Athlenda Mathe said police have been made aware of the alleged death threats.
“The matter has been brought to our attention. We are looking into the death threats and tracing those behind the messages sent to this individual.
“Our members have been engaged with the individual and encouraged him to open a formal case,” said Mathe.
VIP blue-light unit victim sues for R1m
