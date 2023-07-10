POLL | Just how cold are you?

It was a winter wonderland in many parts of South Africa when snow hit some provinces between Friday and Monday morning.
Gauteng residents woke up to a cold Monday with Soweto, Alberton, Roodepoort, Heidelberg and Vosloorus among the areas reporting snowfall.
The South Africa Weather Service urged the public to keep warm with cold conditions expected to persist until Wednesday.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants.
“Severe frost is expected overnight and on Wednesday morning. The public is warned to keep warm during these cold conditions,” said forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.
Thobela said light snowfall was possible for Mpumalanga on Monday, where temperatures for areas such as Dullstroom, Makhazeni, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson and Ermelo were expected not to exceed 6°C.
Here are pictures of the winter wonderland:
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
