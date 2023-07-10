South Africa

Stepfather arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter

10 July 2023 - 21:33
A suspect who allegedly killed a one-year-old ibaby s expected to appear in the Praktiseer magistrate's court on Tuesday.
A suspect who allegedly killed a one-year-old ibaby s expected to appear in the Praktiseer magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Limpopo police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old baby girl. He is also accused of assaulting the woman.

The incident happened on Sunday in the Tubatse area.  

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said they received a complaint from Bothashoek village outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune district about a suspected assault of a minor by her stepfather.  

On arrival at the scene, police found the baby girl on a sofa, “unconscious without a pulse” and with bruises on her face. She was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.  

“It is alleged the suspect, a stepfather, assaulted the victim in the absence of the mother with an unknown object. It is reported the 28-year-old mother left the baby with her three-year-old sister at about 6pm to search for a boyfriend at a tavern in Praktiseer.”  

The suspect allegedly returned home before the girlfriend and assaulted the child.  

“It is reported that the girlfriend also returned home at about 8.45pm. On her arrival the suspect allegedly accused her of stalking him and assaulted her in the presence of their neighbours,” Ledwaba said.  

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. “Anyone who acts violently against vulnerable [people] deserves to be brought before the court,” said Hadebe.  

The suspect is expected to appear in the Praktiseer magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of assault and murder.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KZN man who allegedly killed his baby niece to apply for bail

A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly murdered and disembowelled his one-year-old niece will apply for bail in the Nquthu magistrate’s court on Friday.
News
3 months ago

Magistrate’s lecture on drugs aside, man guilty of panga attack does not deserve a new trial

The state proved your guilt beyond reasonable doubt, court tells man who hacked two women
News
2 months ago

What led mother and uncle to ‘sacrifice’ two-year-old Athalia

The siblings were going through financial difficulties after their father, who had spoilt them with luxuries, died
News
5 months ago

‘Rapist’ dad’s conviction dismissed as he walks away from life sentence

Daughter's evidence found to have been "inconsistent" and "unreliable".
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband' South Africa
  2. Policeman jailed for raping woman who had called cops for help South Africa
  3. Boy removed from negligent mom raped at care home: Limpopo police South Africa

Latest

  1. Stepfather arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter South Africa
  2. Police confirm suspension of eight officers involved in N1 assault South Africa
  3. George sex workers ditch the streets for alternative income via groundbreaking ... News
  4. Study reveals interacting with children boosts elderly’s mental health News
  5. EDITORIAL | Cracks in justice system and blind support for offenders is hell ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS