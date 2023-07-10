Ngcobo said on the same day, a 35-year-old man was allegedly found dead on Promed Road.
Three bodies found in Pietermaritzburg township
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The bodies of three men were found dumped in bushes at Sobantu in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.
It is alleged that one of the bodies was found tied with rope outside a scrapyard on Saturday morning.
The bodies of the other two victims showed signs of serious injury and were found about 200m apart.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said in the first incident, police found two bodies on Woodhouse Road.
Ngcobo said Alexandra Road SAPS is investigating cases of murder.
“They had multiple injuries, they were both declared dead on the scene.”
Ngcobo said on the same day, a 35-year-old man was allegedly found dead on Promed Road.
She said the man had multiple injuries.
Ngcobo said Mountain Rise police are investigating a case of murder.
A resident told TimesLIVE the two incidents were allegedly linked.
“It’s scary. We don’t know if these people were killed elsewhere and dumped here or what happened,” said the resident.
“People walked the spots almost every day to and from work, which is very concerning, as we don’t know the reason behind the incident.”
