On social media, many people shared pictures and videos of the snow. Here is a snapshot of some of the footage:
'Wonderful start to the week' — Joburg residents react to snowfall
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Johannesburg residents braved the cold weather after snowfall on Monday.
Snow fell after temperatures dropped to at least -6°C in the southern parts of Gauteng on Sunday evening.
“Confirmed. What has been observed in parts of Gauteng, including Soweto, Alberton, Roodepoort, Heidelberg and Vosloorus, is snow. Light snowfall and sleet are still possible in parts of Mpumalanga today [Monday],” said the South African Weather Service.
Cold conditions over Gauteng are expected to continue until Wednesday.
“A cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng on Monday. The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 13°C in the northern areas of Gauteng, with minimum temperatures recorded to have met criteria for snowy conditions.”
IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng
Windy conditions are also expected and due to the wind chill factor, temperatures may feel colder than the measured values, said the weather service.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants.
“Severe frost is expected overnight and on Wednesday morning. The public is warned to keep warm during these conditions.”
The city's emergency management service warned residents of situations that could cause fires while they are keeping warm.
“It is around this time when we respond to most fires and we record a high number of fatalities. We advise communities to take the right precautions when dealing with heating appliances.
“Do not leave heaters and stoves unattended and make sure children are supervised when there are heaters. Do not leave candles and imbawula [makeshift coal stove] unsupervised,” said spokesperson Nana Radebe.
On social media, many people shared pictures and videos of the snow. Here is a snapshot of some of the footage:
