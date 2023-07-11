South Africa

Cape Town dams at 99.1%

And more snowmelt water on the way

11 July 2023 - 13:09 By Kim Swartz
Cape Town's dams are 99.1% full, with only Voelvlei not at capacity.
Image: Supplied

All but one of Cape Town’s dams are overflowing, with an overall storage rate of 99.1% after the latest cold front, the city said in its latest dam report.

The dams are 1.8% fuller than a week ago and almost 40% fuller than four years ago, when Cape Town was recovering from a devastating drought.

Theewaterskloof, the city’s biggest dam, is 104.4% full and has been overflowing for more than a week.

The only dam not at capacity is Voelvlei, at 80.4%, but this too is likely to rise sharply after the latest deluge of rain and snow.

Meanwhile, much of the country was blanketed in snow on Monday as a cold front marched across the highveld, with unusual snowy scenes even on the streets of Johannesburg. The freezing temperatures coincided with a spike in load-shedding as many turned to electric heating.

TimesLIVE

