Hunger relief body to deliver 1-million meals to needy South Africans during Mandela Month

Food rescue and hunger relief organisation SA Harvest will deliver a million meals to communities in need during its Mandela Month campaign.
The campaign, titled #UnionAgainstHunger, aims to honour Nelson Mandela's fight for human rights and social justice by casting the spotlight on “the ongoing injustice of hunger in South Africa”.
“In light of Mandela Day, we are calling on everyone — food donors, partners, corporates and the South African public — to join us in our mission by pledging a symbolic donation representing Mandela's 67 years of service,” said Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest.
“We are striving to deliver 1-million meals during Mandela Month.
“At the heart of this mission is the harsh reality that 20-million South Africans are on a spectrum of severe food vulnerability, ranging from going to sleep hungry every night to running out of money for food some time during the month, while more than 10.3-million tonnes of food is wasted annually.”
Browde said while the constitution guarantees South Africans the right to nutritious food, “the current state of hunger and the desperate levels of malnutrition in our country starkly highlight the government's failure to fulfil this basic obligation.
Image: Mpumelelo Mcau
Cooks, corporates, culinary schools challenged to make 67,000 litres of soup for Mandela Day
“We are fighting for a society where these fundamental rights are upheld.
“The #UnionAgainstHunger Mandela Month Campaign invites participation in SA Harvest’s mission to deliver 1-million meals in the month. Businesses across the food supply chain are encouraged to donate food items in multiples of 67, 670, 6,700 or 67,000 units, kilograms or tonnes.
“Individuals and corporates can contribute by donating in denominations of R67, R670, R6,700, or R67,000. Every R67 raised will enable SA Harvest to provide 74 meals at just 90 cents each.
“Since its inception in October 2019, SA Harvest has delivered more than 43-million meals and rescued 13.1-million kilograms of food from going to waste.”
