Man who ‘hacked’ mom, sister and nephew to death to appear in Limpopo court

A 27-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of his mother, sister and nephew in an alleged domestic dispute will appear in court on Wednesday.
The incident apparently happened on Monday morning at Breda village in Gilead outside Mokopane, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“Police responded to the complaint at about 11am after community members alerted them to domestic violence taking place at the house where an elderly son allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by the paramedics, whereas the suspect was arrested shortly near his home,” Ledwaba said.
The victims were identified as the suspect's mother, Johanna Seanego, 59, his sister Matome Seanego, 19, and his nephew, Tebogo Mashilo Seanego, 10.
Police have opened a murder case while the motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.
The man will appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court facing three counts of murder.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “We are extremely appalled by the incident and the atrocious manner in which the family members were killed allegedly by their own relative. We commend the police for arresting the suspect who must face the consequences of his alleged horrendous actions.
“Members of the community are advised to seek professional help when faced with domestic challenges.”
