South Africa

Man who ‘hacked’ mom, sister and nephew to death to appear in Limpopo court

11 July 2023 - 07:55
A 27-year-old man will appear in court after allegedly hacking his family members to death with an axe in Limpopo. Stock image.
A 27-year-old man will appear in court after allegedly hacking his family members to death with an axe in Limpopo. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/sonjachnyj

A 27-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of his mother, sister and nephew in an alleged domestic dispute will appear in court on Wednesday.

The incident apparently happened on Monday morning at Breda village in Gilead outside Mokopane, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“Police responded to the complaint at about 11am after community members alerted them to domestic violence taking place at the house where an elderly son allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by the paramedics, whereas the suspect was arrested shortly near his home,” Ledwaba said.

The victims were identified as the suspect's mother, Johanna Seanego, 59, his sister Matome Seanego, 19, and his nephew, Tebogo Mashilo Seanego, 10.

Police have opened a murder case while the motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

The man will appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court facing three counts of murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “We are extremely appalled by the incident and the atrocious manner in which the family members were killed allegedly by their own relative. We commend the police for arresting the suspect who must face the consequences of his alleged horrendous actions.

“Members of the community are advised to seek professional help when faced with domestic challenges.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Tsakane man arrested in connection with wife’s murder abandons bail

An Ekurhuleni man accused of fatally assaulting his wife decided not to pursue bail in the Tsakani magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

‘It keeps playing in my mind like a film’: Neighbour who found mom, three kids hacked to death

A traumatised Mkhondo resident says the horrific scene she stumbled on in a four-roomed house just opposite her home plays in her mind every night ...
News
4 months ago

Woman hacked to death along with three children had protection order against alleged killer

A Mpumalanga woman found hacked to death along with her three children last week was living in fear and had taken out a protection order against the ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hunger relief body to deliver 1-million meals to needy South Africans during ... South Africa
  2. Thabo Bester case: One of two new accused granted R10k bail while the other ... South Africa
  3. Caster Semenya can appeal testosterone limit for female athletes: Court Sport
  4. RECORDED | Two of the 12 accused in Bester case apply for bail South Africa
  5. Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal World

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!